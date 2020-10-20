Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 242.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after buying an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Hubbell by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 3,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.25. 1,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,256. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.