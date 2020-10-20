Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.06.

NYSE HPP opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

