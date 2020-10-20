Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $974.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

