Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.66 million, a PE ratio of -473.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock worth $839,345 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

