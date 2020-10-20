Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

IEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of IEP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,150. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 202,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,024.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,024.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

