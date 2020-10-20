Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICLR. BofA Securities lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $215.29. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

