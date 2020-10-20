IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.57.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $70.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $134,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 41,759 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

