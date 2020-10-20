Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $324.05. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,256,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,970 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

