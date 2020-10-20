Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMMU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

IMMU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $87.68. 33,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 2.90.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

