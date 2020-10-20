Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

