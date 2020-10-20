Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NTLA opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

