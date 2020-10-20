International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

