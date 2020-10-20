International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock worth $65,390,070. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

