Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $785.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $735.00 to $785.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $719.05.

ISRG stock opened at $736.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $710.20 and its 200 day moving average is $617.03. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,080 shares of company stock worth $19,297,510. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

