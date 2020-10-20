Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 186,019 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

About Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

