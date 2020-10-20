Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 186,019 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inuvo from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

