Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 188,319 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Inuvo from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. On average, analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSE:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.