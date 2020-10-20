InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get InVitae alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InVitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark cut InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.53.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.