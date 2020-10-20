Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

