IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $175.43 and last traded at $173.31, with a volume of 6519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.05.

The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IQVIA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.89.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock worth $502,350,243. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 177.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 83,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in IQVIA by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 256.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.