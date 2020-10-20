iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,667. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.