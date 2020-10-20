iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $345.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average of $315.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

