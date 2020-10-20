iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 35.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $328,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.