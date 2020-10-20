Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 207,878 shares traded.

ITRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

