ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. ITT makes up 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 29.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.