IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

