J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

