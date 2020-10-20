J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $69.39 on Friday. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

