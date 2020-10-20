J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.75.

JCOM opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

