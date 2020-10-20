Jefferies Financial Group Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.25 and a beta of -0.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,022.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,557,638.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,920 shares of company stock valued at $29,303,934. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chewy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after buying an additional 797,563 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $24,478,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $17,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.