Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

NYSE:JELD opened at $24.05 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 77.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 58.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

