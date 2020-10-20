Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $400.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 149,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

