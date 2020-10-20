JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.30 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €4.51 ($5.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.84. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

