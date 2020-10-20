Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of JP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 121,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,939. Jupai has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

