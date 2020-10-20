Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

KALU opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

