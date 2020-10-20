Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

KALA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $455.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

