Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.09.

KRTX stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,792.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,955,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

