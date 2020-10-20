KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KZMYY. Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

