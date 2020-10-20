Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

