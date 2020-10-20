Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

