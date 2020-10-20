Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

