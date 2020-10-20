Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $230.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KXSCF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Kinaxis stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.16. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

