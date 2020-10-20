Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.45 ($79.36).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €77.90 ($91.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.91. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

