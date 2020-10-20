Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,515.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,439.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

