KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.74 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,657,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,377,000 after buying an additional 1,468,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,426,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,419,000 after buying an additional 946,708 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $29,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

