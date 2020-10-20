Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $39.20 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.