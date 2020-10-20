KPCB DGF Associates LLC Sells 966,928 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KPCB DGF Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 966,928 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 100.0% of KPCB DGF Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KPCB DGF Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $52,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. 310,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,183,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

