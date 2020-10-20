KuCoin Shares (KCS) Hits One Day Volume of $6.35 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $73.81 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00007685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00243105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.01324178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00149779 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

