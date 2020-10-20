Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $821.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 388,582 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.