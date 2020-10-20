Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.75-5.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $4.75-5.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lam Research stock opened at $363.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

